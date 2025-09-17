Next Article
India to spend ₹5,000cr to help steel industry cut emissions
Business
India is developing a ₹5,000 crore scheme to help the steel industry cut down on pollution.
The new National Mission for Sustainable Steel will reward companies—especially smaller and secondary manufacturers—for lowering their emissions with cleaner tech and alternative materials.
Scheme ties into India's Paris Agreement promises
Most of the money (about 75-80%) goes to these secondary players, recognizing their big role in shrinking India's carbon footprint.
Right now, steel production makes up 12% of the country's greenhouse gasses and is more polluting than the global average.
This scheme ties into India's Paris Agreement promises and shows a real move toward greener industry in the coming months.