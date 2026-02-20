India to start new trade deals with US, UK, Oman

What does it mean for Indian businesses?

These deals mean lower tariffs for Indian goods—US duties are expected to fall to about 18%, reducing duties on many Indian exports to the US.

The UK and Oman are offering almost total zero-duty access for Indian products too.

This is great news for young entrepreneurs, MSMEs, farmers, and anyone interested in sectors like textiles or tech.

Plus, India is engaging with US initiatives on future-ready supply chains, including areas such as AI and critical minerals.

All in all: more opportunities abroad and a big boost for "Make in India."