India's draft sustainable aviation fuel policy to be out soon
What's the story
The Indian government is all set to unveil its draft Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) policy for public comment in the next two weeks. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced this plan during the India Sustainable Aviation Summit. The move is part of a broader strategy to boost domestic production and cut down on fuel imports.
Economic opportunity
Potential annual production of SAF by 2040
Naidu emphasized the economic potential of SAF, noting that India could produce about 10 million tons of this fuel annually by 2040.
However, achieving this goal would require an investment of around $70-85 billion.
The minister also highlighted that adopting SAF can ultimately help reduce the country's fuel import bill.
Policy details
Draft national policy on SAF shared by ministry
The Civil Aviation Ministry has already shared the draft National Policy on SAF.
It proposes that only indigenously produced SAF be blended with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).
To encourage SAF production, the policy could include measures like tax incentives, viability gap funding, green financing instruments and refinery retrofitting support.