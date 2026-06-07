India tops 2024-25 global crypto adoption index with over 119 million
Business
India now tops the world in crypto adoption, with over 119 million people (approximately 8.2% of the population) owning cryptocurrency.
According to a new report, India beat out countries like Nigeria and Indonesia to lead the Global Crypto Adoption Index for 2024-25.
Most Indian crypto investors under 35
Crypto is especially popular among young Indians, with 72% of investors under age 35 and Gen Z now taking the lead over millennials.
Women are joining in too, making up 12% of investors after a huge jump in sign-ups.
And it's not just big cities: places like Jaipur and Lucknow are becoming crypto hotspots.
More investors are also choosing systematic investment plans (SIPs), showing a shift toward long-term strategies over quick trades.