India tops 2024-25 global crypto adoption index with over 119 million

Most Indian crypto investors under 35

Crypto is especially popular among young Indians, with 72% of investors under age 35 and Gen Z now taking the lead over millennials.

Women are joining in too, making up 12% of investors after a huge jump in sign-ups.

And it's not just big cities: places like Jaipur and Lucknow are becoming crypto hotspots.

More investors are also choosing systematic investment plans (SIPs), showing a shift toward long-term strategies over quick trades.