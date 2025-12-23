India tops global charts in AI adoption, says EY survey

About 62% of Indian employees use Generative AI regularly, and it's paying off—90% of employers and 86% of workers say they're getting more done. Most also notice better decision-making and higher-quality results thanks to these tools.

Strong focus on skills, plus trust in ethical AI

India scored high for talent health (82 vs. the global average of 65), but most people still spend less than 40 hours a year on AI training.

Despite this, trust in responsible tech runs deep: nearly all employers (94%) and most employees (89%) feel confident about ethical use and data privacy with AI at work.