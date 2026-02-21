India tops global GDP growth charts
India's economy is still going strong, with the RBI reporting 7.4% GDP growth for FY2026—the best among major economies worldwide.
This momentum comes from solid industrial activity and steady growth in services, even as the global outlook stays uncertain.
Financial health of households, companies improves
Banks and lenders are pumping more credit into businesses, helping fuel investments.
Net financial wealth jumped to 28.6% of GDP (up from 24.8%), showing that households and financial companies are in good shape and able to support other sectors.
Demand, inflation remain stable
Even with a small uptick in December prices, inflation stayed well within safe limits—so no big worries there.
Demand stayed strong through December, pointing to stable economic fundamentals that matter for anyone eyeing jobs or investments in India right now.