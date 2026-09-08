India tops global job optimism for October through December 2026
Business
India just snagged the top spot as the world's most upbeat job market for October through December 2026, according to a new ManpowerGroup survey.
About 65% of employers here plan to hire more people, up from last quarter, with only 11% expecting cuts.
This brings India's net employment outlook (NEO) to a strong 54%, showing steady growth compared to both last quarter and last year.
India's NEO 25-percentage-points above global average
India's NEO is a huge 25% points above the global average, thanks to rising demand for tech skills and business expansion across industries.
Employers say AI is speeding up hiring, while changing roles and skills are driving recruitment needs, with Finance & insurance and hospitality lead the pack.