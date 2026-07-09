India tops WIPO rankings for intangible investment growth at 7.9%
Business
India just topped the charts for growth in intangible investments (think software, brands, and research and development) with a 7.9% jump in 2022-23, outpacing countries like Japan and the US.
According to WIPO's latest report, this puts India ahead of several European economies too.
India's intangible investment: 45% software/databases
Most of India's intangible investment is pouring into software and databases (a massive 45%), with organizational know-how, research and development, and branding also seeing big gains.
The report also highlights how AI is becoming a key driver for future growth, so if you're into tech or startups, this is definitely a space to watch.