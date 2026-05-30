India trusts AI for fair hiring, Gen Z most confident
Business
AI is making big moves in Indian workplaces: 52% of India respondents now trust AI to keep hiring fair, beating the global average.
Gen Z leads the way with 54% confidence, showing that younger professionals are especially open to tech-driven recruitment.
Indian majority use AI, fear automation
About 57% are already using AI tools at work, and a huge 86% feel ready to pick up new AI skills.
Still, not everyone is at ease: over half worry about losing jobs to automation or feel overwhelmed by fast tech changes.
Employers also point out that AI can miss out on good candidates during resume filtering, so finding a balance between tech and human judgment is key.