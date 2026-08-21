India turns to battery storage after 8 billion kilowatt-hours wasted
India's solar power boom is running into a big snag: the grid can't handle all the extra energy, so a lot of it goes to waste; over 8 billion kilowatt-hours were lost in just three months this year.
Now, India is turning to battery storage technology to save that surplus power and make sure clean energy isn't left unused, especially during sunny summer days.
Indian developers add batteries to projects
Government officials say solar projects without batteries might not even find buyers anymore.
Almost 42 gigawatts of planned capacity still searching for takers and grid delays hitting northern and western states, adding batteries has become essential.
Developers are quickly adapting by pairing their projects with storage so that green energy stays available all day, and India's renewable transition doesn't get stuck in traffic.