India, UAE to link digital currencies for faster cross-border payments

CBDC link could boost India's role in global digital payments

This CBDC link isn't just about personal transfers—it could open doors for quick business deals and even government payments across borders.

The RBI has also been pushing CBDC as an alternative to stablecoins, which could help India play a shaping role in global digital payments.

Some challenges remain, like keeping transactions private while following rules, but experts suggest solutions like KYC checks and transfer limits to keep things safe.