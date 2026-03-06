India, UAE to link digital currencies for faster cross-border payments
India's central bank (RBI) and the UAE's central bank are joining forces to connect their digital currencies, which could make it possible to send money between the two countries almost instantly.
With over four million Indians living in the UAE, this could make sending money home a lot faster and easier.
CBDC link could boost India's role in global digital payments
This CBDC link isn't just about personal transfers—it could open doors for quick business deals and even government payments across borders.
The RBI has also been pushing CBDC as an alternative to stablecoins, which could help India play a shaping role in global digital payments.
Some challenges remain, like keeping transactions private while following rules, but experts suggest solutions like KYC checks and transfer limits to keep things safe.