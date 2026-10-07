India, UK conclude 4th Financial Markets Dialogue amid July pact
Business
India and the UK just wrapped up their fourth Financial Markets Dialogue in London, showing they're serious about working together for sustainable growth and smoother trade.
This ongoing partnership is tied to Vision 2035 and a new economic agreement that kicked in this July: Think of it as both countries making big plans for the future of money, investment, and tech.
Capital markets, fintech and crime-fighting tech
Leaders from both sides dug into everything from capital markets and insurance to fintech innovation.
They also swapped ideas on fighting financial crime using smarter tech, especially with AI risks on the rise.
The goal? Make finance safer, more innovative, and better connected between India and the UK.