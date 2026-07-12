India-UK free trade agreement starts July 15 2026 removing duties Business Jul 12, 2026

Starting July 15, 2026, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement kicks in, meaning Indian goods heading to the UK won't face import duties anymore.

This is expected to give a solid boost to both economies, with India's GDP set to grow by £5.1 billion and the U.K.'s by £4.8 billion each year.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says it's not just about trade; Indian professionals working in the UK will also benefit from new social security reforms.