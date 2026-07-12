India-UK free trade agreement starts July 15 2026 removing duties
Starting July 15, 2026, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement kicks in, meaning Indian goods heading to the UK won't face import duties anymore.
This is expected to give a solid boost to both economies, with India's GDP set to grow by £5.1 billion and the U.K.'s by £4.8 billion each year.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says it's not just about trade; Indian professionals working in the UK will also benefit from new social security reforms.
Dairy cereals protected, provident fund repatriated
The FTA lowers tariffs on exports but keeps protections for sensitive sectors like dairy and cereals, so local industries aren't left out.
Plus, thanks to a new agreement, Indian workers in the UK will have their social security contributions sent directly back home into their Provident Fund accounts, earning tax-free interest and supporting long-term financial security.