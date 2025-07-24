India-UK FTA: Indian farm, processed foods to enter UK duty-free
India and the UK just signed a Free Trade Agreement that lets over 95% of Indian farm and processed foods enter the UK without any import duties.
This deal aims to boost India's agri-exports to the UK by more than 20% in three years.
Some sensitive items—like dairy, edible oils, apples, and oats—are left out to protect Indian farmers.
Agri-exports boost, global market access for farmers
This move means Indian staples like turmeric, pepper, cardamom, mango pulp, pickles—even shrimp and tuna—can now hit UK shelves duty-free.
It's a big step toward India's $100 billion agri-export goal by 2030 and opens doors for newer products like jackfruit and millets.
The FTA also gives special recognition to local favorites like Goa's feni and Kerala's toddy.
Plus, it helps key farming states across India ramp up exports—and gives young entrepreneurs more reasons to look at global markets.