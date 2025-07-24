India-UK FTA: Indian farm, processed foods to enter UK duty-free

Agri-exports boost, global market access for farmers

This move means Indian staples like turmeric, pepper, cardamom, mango pulp, pickles—even shrimp and tuna—can now hit UK shelves duty-free.

It's a big step toward India's $100 billion agri-export goal by 2030 and opens doors for newer products like jackfruit and millets.

The FTA also gives special recognition to local favorites like Goa's feni and Kerala's toddy.

Plus, it helps key farming states across India ramp up exports—and gives young entrepreneurs more reasons to look at global markets.