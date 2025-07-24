Next Article
India-UK FTA to boost jobs, manufacturing: Business leaders
Indian companies are buzzing about the just-signed Free Trade Agreement with the UK.
The deal is set to boost manufacturing and services in India, opening up fresh opportunities for jobs and business growth.
Industry leaders see it as a big step forward for both countries' economies.
Trade expected to double by 2030
Top business voices like Ashok Hinduja call it a "landmark moment" that could spark innovation and investment.
Ajay Piramal highlights its potential to create jobs, while Sudarshan Venu says it supports the global "Make in India" push.
Experts even expect trade between India and the UK to double by 2030, especially helping small businesses and tech sectors grow stronger.