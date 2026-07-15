India-UK FTA lowers UK luxury car prices in India
Business
Thanks to the new India-UK Free Trade Agreement kicking in from July 15, 2026, some high-end UK cars just got a lot more affordable for Indian buyers.
The Range Rover SV now costs ₹3.50 crore instead of ₹4.25 crore, and the Range Rover Sport SV is down by ₹40 lakh.
However, models like the Defender and Discovery aren't seeing these discounts since they're built outside the UK.
Select luxury import duties cut 110%-30%
The FTA has slashed import duties on select luxury cars with big engines, from a hefty 110% to just 30% this year (covering up to 10,000 units), and it'll drop further to 10% by year five as quotas expand.
Electric and hybrid vehicles will get their own duty cuts starting in year six, which should help push greener rides in the future.