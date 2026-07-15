India-UK FTA lowers UK luxury car prices in India

Thanks to the new India-UK Free Trade Agreement kicking in from July 15, 2026, some high-end UK cars just got a lot more affordable for Indian buyers.

The Range Rover SV now costs ₹3.50 crore instead of ₹4.25 crore, and the Range Rover Sport SV is down by ₹40 lakh.

However, models like the Defender and Discovery aren't seeing these discounts since they're built outside the UK.