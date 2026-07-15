India UK FTA starts, most Indian exports gain 0-duty access
Big news for Indian trade: the India-UK Free Trade Agreement officially kicked in on July 15, 2026.
Now, nearly all Indian exports to the UK (think clothes, shoes, jewelry, seafood, and processed foods) get zero-duty access.
This move is set to give a real boost to jobs and businesses back home.
Plus, a social security deal between the two countries started at the same time.
Chandrajit Banerjee, Anant Goenka praise deal
Industry voices are pretty excited.
CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee called the agreement a "landmark milestone" that could reshape how India trades globally and help sectors like engineering goods and chemicals grow stronger.
FICCI President Anant Goenka added that this deal supports India's big-picture goals by opening up more global opportunities and making it easier for Indian companies to compete in the UK without extra tariffs.