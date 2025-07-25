India-UK FTA: What it means for Indian farmers, global food trade
India and the UK just signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on July 24, 2025, giving over 95% of Indian farm products—like turmeric, cardamom, mango pulp, and pickles—duty-free access to the UK market.
This move is set to push India's agricultural exports up by more than 20% in just three years.
India aims for $100B in farm exports by 2030
This deal helps India aim for $100 billion in farm exports by 2030 and gives a big leg-up to farmers in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
With easier export rules and rising demand from the UK's large South Asian community, farmers could see better prices and more stable incomes.
Plus, it puts India in a stronger spot globally when it comes to spices—good news if you're rooting for local producers or interested in how global trade shapes your food choices.