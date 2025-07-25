India-UK FTA: What it means for Indian farmers, global food trade

India aims for $100B in farm exports by 2030

This deal helps India aim for $100 billion in farm exports by 2030 and gives a big leg-up to farmers in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

With easier export rules and rising demand from the UK's large South Asian community, farmers could see better prices and more stable incomes.

Plus, it puts India in a stronger spot globally when it comes to spices—good news if you're rooting for local producers or interested in how global trade shapes your food choices.