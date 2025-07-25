Next Article
How India can respond if UK's carbon tax hits exports
India just signed a big trade deal (CETA) with the UK, and here's the twist: if Britain's new carbon tax (CBAM) messes with Indian exports, India can now respond with its own countermeasures.
The agreement also gives India duty-free access for almost all its exports—great news for industries like textiles, leather, and engineering.
Balancing climate action with real-world economic needs
This is a pretty smart move by India to protect jobs and trade while still playing fair on climate rules.
If the UK's carbon tax makes it harder for Indian companies (especially in steel or cement) to compete—India can pull back trade perks.
Plus, Indian firms now get a shot at UK government contracts.
It's all about balancing climate action with real-world economic needs in a changing global market.