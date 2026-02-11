India, UK ink social security agreement: What it means
India and the UK just inked a social security agreement on February 10, 2026.
The big win? If you're sent to work in the UK for up to three years, you won't have to pay social security in both countries—just your home country.
This move is part of a bigger trade pact (CETA).
Who stands to benefit?
About 75,000 Indian professionals—especially in IT, engineering, consulting, and finance—stand to benefit.
The pact could generate aggregate savings of more than ₹4,000 crore for over 900 companies, including firms such as TCS and Infosys.
If you're heading abroad for work soon, keep an eye out for Certificates of Coverage from official sites so you don't miss out on these savings.
Why this is a big deal
This isn't just about saving money—it's also about making it easier for professionals to take up temporary assignments in the UK without extra hassle.
Plus, it helps India and the UK build even closer business connections going forward.