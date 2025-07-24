Next Article
India, UK to sign major trade deal today in London
India and the UK are set to sign a major trade deal—called CEPA—on July 24, 2025, while PM Modi visits London.
The agreement, just approved by India's cabinet, will slash tariffs on almost all Indian exports and gradually lower duties on most UK products coming into India.
Deal to boost jobs, business in both countries
This deal could seriously boost jobs and business for both countries. Sectors like textiles, footwear, gems, IT services, and more stand to gain big.
The goal? Double India-UK trade to $120 billion by 2030. Plus, there'll be easier movement for workers between the two countries and cheaper prices on things like Scotch whisky and cars over time.
It's a big step for anyone interested in global careers or new opportunities in tech, fashion, or business.