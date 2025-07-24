India, UK to sign major trade deal today in London

Deal to boost jobs, business in both countries

This deal could seriously boost jobs and business for both countries. Sectors like textiles, footwear, gems, IT services, and more stand to gain big.

The goal? Double India-UK trade to $120 billion by 2030. Plus, there'll be easier movement for workers between the two countries and cheaper prices on things like Scotch whisky and cars over time.

It's a big step for anyone interested in global careers or new opportunities in tech, fashion, or business.