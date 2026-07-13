India-UK trade deal begins on July 15: What's getting cheaper?

Key beneficiaries

Silver and premium automobiles will benefit the most

Among the products that will benefit from the CETA, silver emerges as the biggest winner. India imported nearly $4.93 billion worth of 99.9% purity silver bars from the UK in FY2025-26. The import duty on these silver bars will be phased out over a decade, although imports will still require government licenses. Premium automobiles also get unprecedented market access under this deal with duties on fully built premium passenger vehicles being significantly lowered for UK exports.