India unemployment at 5% in Jan-Mar as female joblessness rises
Business
India's unemployment rate ticked up to 5% between January and March this year, mainly because more women were out of work: female unemployment rose to 5.3%, while the male rate stayed at 4.8%.
Urban areas actually saw a tiny improvement, but rural joblessness crept up.
Youth (ages 15 to 29) are feeling it most, with their unemployment rate jumping to 15%.
India labor force participation slips slightly
Labor force participation slipped a bit, meaning fewer people are working or looking for jobs: just over half the population is employed now.
Chhattisgarh topped the state charts for joblessness at 9.5%.
Agriculture still employs the most people (41%), but services and industry aren't far behind.
Most people are self-employed (56%), much more than those in regular jobs or casual gigs.