India unlikely to overtake Japan as world's 3rd-largest economy

But India's growth story is still strong

Even with the slower pace, India is still set to be one of the world's fastest-growing economies. The government's estimate is about $4 trillion for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

The source does not show an IMF projection of $4.5 trillion; it only says the IMF had previously forecast India would reach that milestone in the current fiscal year.

Growth is being powered by strong local demand and government spending, plus a young population ready to spend and invest.

So while overtaking Japan will take longer, India's economic story is still on an upward track.