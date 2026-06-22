India unveils ₹7,100cr semiconductor incentives to attract ₹15,000cr investment
India is stepping up its game in the semiconductor world, announcing ₹7,100 crore in incentives to boost chip manufacturing and design by fiscal 2027.
The goal? Attract another ₹15,000 crore in investments and create 4,700 jobs.
The plan centers on one major fabrication unit, nine manufacturing facilities, and 30 design companies, making homegrown chips a bigger reality.
India funds fab, compound semiconductors, design
₹2,000 crore will go to a new fab unit (expected to pull in ₹4,000 crore more and create 1,500 jobs), while ₹5,000 crore supports nine facilities focused on compound semiconductors and chip assembly (targeting another ₹11,000 crore investment plus 3,000 jobs).
On the design side, the DLI scheme puts ₹100 crore into 30 companies developing new chip designs and hiring 200 designers.
It's all part of India's mission to cut reliance on imports and build a strong local tech ecosystem.