India unveils ₹7,100cr semiconductor incentives to attract ₹15,000cr investment

India funds fab, compound semiconductors, design

₹2,000 crore will go to a new fab unit (expected to pull in ₹4,000 crore more and create 1,500 jobs), while ₹5,000 crore supports nine facilities focused on compound semiconductors and chip assembly (targeting another ₹11,000 crore investment plus 3,000 jobs).

On the design side, the DLI scheme puts ₹100 crore into 30 companies developing new chip designs and hiring 200 designers.

It's all part of India's mission to cut reliance on imports and build a strong local tech ecosystem.