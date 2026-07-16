India unveils Semicon 2.0 with ₹1.27L/cr to boost semiconductor industry
Business
India just rolled out its Semicon 2.0 program, putting a massive ₹1.27 lakh crore on the table to power up its semiconductor industry.
The plan covers everything from building chip factories and assembly lines to boosting research, design, and supply chains, all with the goal of making India a bigger player in global tech.
Semicon 2.0 offers clear incentives
Semicon 2.0 builds on India's growing reputation in semiconductors, offering clear incentives for companies to set up fabs and assembly units here.
As Ashok Chandak from SEMI India puts it, this is a "structured roadmap" for expanding the industry.
Expect more Indian-made chips in your phones and gadgets soon, plus better support for local electronics manufacturing thanks to easier grants and updated incentives.