India unveils social security for gig and platform workers
Business
Big news for gig and platform workers: India is rolling out a social security plan that covers accident insurance, health care, maternity support, and old-age benefits.
Announced by Labor Ministry's Ashutosh Pednekar, this move aims to offer much-needed protection for people working flexible jobs.
A new National Social Security Board will make sure these benefits actually reach workers.
Companies must link to e-Shram portal
To get these perks, companies need to link their workers' information with the e-Shram portal by June 22.
The Social Security Fund will also be operationalised to finance welfare schemes.
Plus, once connected to e-Shram, gig workers can track their entitlements through an app, making it way easier to see what you're owed as the gig economy keeps growing.