India unveils upgraded semiconductor mission with ₹1.27L/cr over 6 years
Business
India just rolled out its upgraded Semiconductor Mission, with a massive ₹1.27 lakh crore boost over the next six years.
This time, it's not just about building chip factories: the plan now covers everything from equipment and materials to research, design tools, and training new talent.
ISM 2.0 subsidies 40% to 75%
ISM 2.0 is offering big subsidies, like 40% off for silicon fabs and up to 75% support for research and development and talent projects, to draw in private investment and tech giants.
The goal? To cover up to 75% of India's own chip needs by 2029, cut down on imports, strengthen supply chains, and set the stage for India to become a global chip powerhouse by 2035.