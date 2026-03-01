India updates GDP growth forecast to 7.6% for FY26

Past growth rates have been tweaked

With the new base year, past growth rates have been tweaked—FY25 was revised up to 7.1% (from 6.5% in the old series).

The source does not provide a Q3 FY2025-26 quarterly estimate; it reports the FY26 full-year estimate of 7.6% and earlier full-year revisions.

The government also brought in fresh data sources like GST and digital vehicle records, plus new math methods, to make these numbers more accurate.

For anyone watching India's economy or planning ahead, these changes mean we're getting a clearer picture of how things are really going—and so far, India's staying strong with growth above 7%.