India updates mining rules to ease expansion under Atmanirbhar Bharat

Miners allowed 10% or 30% expansion

Now, miners can add nearby land to their leases, up to 10% more for most, or 30% if they have a composite license.

If your lease was auctioned, you'll pay 10% of the auction premium on minerals from the new area; if not, you'll pay an equivalent royalty.

The update also lets companies include critical and strategic minerals or deep-seated minerals without extra fees. Plus, the process for expanding leases is now simpler and faster.