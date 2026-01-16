India ups FDI cap in defense to 74%—big change coming soon Business Jan 16, 2026

India is about to let foreign investors own up to 74% of defense firms with existing licenses under the so-called automatic route (up from 49%), making it way easier for global partners to invest.

The new rules could also drop a condition that foreign investment beyond 74% is allowed only if it "results in access to modern technology," and could remove the requirement for export-focused companies to set up local maintenance.

All this could be enacted in the next couple of months.