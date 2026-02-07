India, US agree on interim trade deal, tariffs to be cut Business Feb 07, 2026

India and the US have announced a framework for an Interim Agreement that cuts tariffs and opens up more markets for both sides.

Now, Indian goods like textiles, leather, footwear, and home decor will face an 18% tariff in the US, while America will remove reciprocal tariffs on Indian-made generic medicines and gems, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement and, for pharmaceuticals, contingent on the outcome of a US Section 232 investigation.

India's also lowering or removing tariffs on a bunch of US products—including tech gear, farm produce like nuts and fruits, wine, spirits, and more.