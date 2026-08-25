India-US bond-yield spread hits historic low: Should we be worried?
What's the story
The gap between India's 10-year government bond yield and the US 10-year Treasury yield has shrunk significantly. The current spread stands at around 210-230 basis points, its lowest in two decades. This change could impact the rupee's value, foreign investment trends, and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decisions.
Investor impact
Impact on foreign investors
The narrowing yield spread is important as it is one of the factors that overseas investors consider when deciding whether Indian bonds offer enough compensation for currency and other risks.
A thinner cushion could make Indian debt more sensitive to US Treasury yields and global risk appetite.
If US yields rise while Indian ones remain stable, this could further narrow the spread, potentially making Indian bonds less attractive for global investors.
Market dynamics
Spread compression largely a reflection of US situation
Despite the narrowing spread, it doesn't mean that confidence in Indian bonds is waning. A large part of this compression is due to high US Treasury yields.
"The India-US yield gap is now near its narrowest in two decades, and that is largely a reflection of what is happening in the US," said Nishchay Nath, founder and CEO at BondScanner.
Monetary policy
Narrowing spread may limit RBI's rate cut ability
The narrowing spread could also limit RBI's ability to cut rates aggressively.
If an RBI rate cut leads to a further decline in Indian yields while the US yield remains elevated, the India-US spread could compress further.
This could put pressure on foreign portfolio flows and, in turn, the rupee.
A weaker rupee can raise imported inflation, particularly through commodities such as crude oil.
Support phase-out
End of special FCNR(B) dollar inflow support
The RBI's special FCNR(B) dollar inflow support is also coming to an end.
The central bank has advanced the closing date for this special window to August 31 from September 30 due to a stronger-than-expected response.
Once the window closes, this unusually large source of dollar inflows will no longer continue at the same pace, making the rupee more sensitive to foreign portfolio flows, global bond yields and domestic demand for dollars.
Inflation risk
Rising oil prices and their implications for the rupee
Oil prices further complicate the situation. A sustained rise in oil prices could widen India's trade deficit and increase demand for dollars, putting pressure on rupee. This could increase imported inflation risk, making RBI less willing to cut rates aggressively.