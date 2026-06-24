India US ministers in New Delhi to finalize pact
Business
India and the US are pushing to wrap up a new trade pact, with ministers meeting in New Delhi to speed things along.
Talks are zeroing in on boosting market access, digital trade, supply chain strength, and cutting down non-tariff barriers.
Both sides say they're aiming for a fair deal that helps businesses, workers, farmers, and consumers.
US 10% tariff ends July 24
The rush is real because a temporary 10% US tariff on Indian goods ends July 24.
While they've made solid progress, some sticking points remain.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the need for teamwork in advanced tech like AI, matching India's push to modernize how trade works between the two countries.