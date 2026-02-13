India, US reach trade deal, suspend Russian oil tariff duty

What does this mean for you?

This deal is a big step for both countries—it could lead to lower prices for some goods (think: tech gadgets or sneakers), more US products coming into India (from nuts to wine), and easier access for Indian exports.

Plus, India's opening up its market for things like medical devices and tech gear.

The agreement aims to boost digital rules and make supply chains stronger—so expect smoother business between the two nations in the years ahead.