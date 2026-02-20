India, US to finalize interim trade deal by April
Business
India and the US are teaming up for a new interim trade agreement, aiming to get it up and running by April 2026.
A joint statement from India and the US said both sides have finished the framework, and officials will meet in the US from February 23 to iron out the final details.
India on a free trade deal signing spree
India isn't stopping with just the US—free trade deals with the UK and Oman are also expected around April 2026, while a pact with New Zealand could follow in September.
It's all part of India's push to build stronger global partnerships and open more doors for business.