India, US to finalize interim trade deal by March
Business
India and the US are wrapping up an interim trade agreement, with Indian officials heading to Washington next week to finalize details.
The deal is expected to be signed by March 2026, aiming to make it easier for both countries to do business together.
Key highlights of the ongoing negotiations
The 25% punitive tariffs have already been removed, and the remaining 25% is set to be reduced to 18%, giving Indian exports a much-needed boost against global competitors.
In exchange, India might tweak some import duties but plans to keep sensitive sectors like dairy protected.
Digital trade talks are on hold for now—they'll be picked up in future negotiations.
Overall, both sides are trying to balance economic goals while keeping local industries safe.