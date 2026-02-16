India, US to finalize interim trade deal by March

Key highlights of the ongoing negotiations

The 25% punitive tariffs have already been removed, and the remaining 25% is set to be reduced to 18%, giving Indian exports a much-needed boost against global competitors.

In exchange, India might tweak some import duties but plans to keep sensitive sectors like dairy protected.

Digital trade talks are on hold for now—they'll be picked up in future negotiations.

Overall, both sides are trying to balance economic goals while keeping local industries safe.