India, US to finalize interim trade deal next week
Business
India and the US are about to finalize an interim trade pact, with officials meeting in the US from February 23 to lock in the legal details.
The agreement, sparked by a recent Modi-Trump call, will cut or remove tariffs on a bunch of US goods—think everything from tree nuts and fruits to wine and spirits.
Deal to boost bilateral trade
This deal isn't just about cheaper snacks or gadgets. India's also pledging to buy $500 billion worth of US energy, tech, aircraft, and more over five years.
Plus, recent moves have already slashed tariffs on Indian imports tied to Russian oil.
If all goes as planned for the March signing, it could mean smoother trade, more choices for consumers here, and a step closer to a full-on India-US trade partnership down the line.