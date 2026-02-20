India, US to finalize interim trade deal next week

Deal to boost bilateral trade

This deal isn't just about cheaper snacks or gadgets. India's also pledging to buy $500 billion worth of US energy, tech, aircraft, and more over five years.

Plus, recent moves have already slashed tariffs on Indian imports tied to Russian oil.

If all goes as planned for the March signing, it could mean smoother trade, more choices for consumers here, and a step closer to a full-on India-US trade partnership down the line.