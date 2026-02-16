India, US to sign interim trade deal next month
Business
India and the US are gearing up to sign an interim trade deal, with big meetings lined up for February 23.
The legal details are almost wrapped up after both sides agreed on the main framework earlier this month, and the final signing is expected in March.
Deal's legal text being finalized
An interim trade agreement's legal text is being finalized, and its scope was not specified.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal says teams from both countries have been working closely (lots of virtual calls!) to get everything ready.
Officials described it as an interim arrangement.