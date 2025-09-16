India-US trade deal likely by end-2025
The odds of India and the US signing a trade deal this year just got bumped up to 60%, thanks to renewed trade negotiations between the two countries and improved rapport between PM Modi and President Trump.
They might even meet at the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October.
Negotiations are moving forward on tricky issues like agriculture, energy, and defense, with both sides making some compromises.
What a trade deal could mean for both nations
A successful deal could seriously boost economic ties and open up new opportunities for both countries—think better market access, more jobs, and stronger strategic partnerships.
It could also help India balance its energy needs while dealing with US sanctions on Russian defense imports.
If all goes well, expect deeper cooperation and bigger influence for both nations by late 2025.