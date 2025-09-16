India-US trade deal likely by end-2025 Business Sep 16, 2025

The odds of India and the US signing a trade deal this year just got bumped up to 60%, thanks to renewed trade negotiations between the two countries and improved rapport between PM Modi and President Trump.

They might even meet at the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October.

Negotiations are moving forward on tricky issues like agriculture, energy, and defense, with both sides making some compromises.