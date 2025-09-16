US manufacturing output rises in August
In August, US manufacturing output ticked up by 0.2%, bouncing back from July's dip.
The main driver? A notable rebound in car and auto parts production, which jumped 2.6% after earlier declines.
Other everyday goods—like textiles, chemicals, and food—also helped lift the numbers.
Durable goods see slight increase
While durable goods edged up slightly, some areas like metals and machinery actually shrank.
The overall industrial scene grew just 0.1%, as gains in mining balanced out a drop in utilities.
Factory usage stayed stuck at 77.4%, so there's still plenty of unused capacity.
The bigger picture
The story here is mixed: some manufacturers are thriving thanks to investments in AI tech, while others are struggling with higher costs from tariffs on cars and steel (think: a 25% tax on vehicles and a hefty 50% on steel/aluminum).
It's a reminder that even when the headline looks positive, recovery isn't simple—and global trade policies keep shaking things up for US factories trying to adapt.