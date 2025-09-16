US manufacturing output rises in August

While durable goods edged up slightly, some areas like metals and machinery actually shrank. The overall industrial scene grew just 0.1%, as gains in mining balanced out a drop in utilities. Factory usage stayed stuck at 77.4%, so there's still plenty of unused capacity.

The bigger picture

The story here is mixed: some manufacturers are thriving thanks to investments in AI tech, while others are struggling with higher costs from tariffs on cars and steel (think: a 25% tax on vehicles and a hefty 50% on steel/aluminum).

It's a reminder that even when the headline looks positive, recovery isn't simple—and global trade policies keep shaking things up for US factories trying to adapt.