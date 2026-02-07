Dairy, vegetables protected in India-US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that the India-US trade deal will protect several agricultural products. The list includes dairy products, fruits, vegetables, spices, and other grains. The move is aimed at safeguarding the interests of domestic farmers and strengthening local agriculture by providing preferential access to a large market.

Protected items Trade deal protects various agricultural products The trade deal protects a wide range of agricultural products. These include frozen vegetables such as potatoes, peas, cucumbers and gherkins; beans and other legume vegetables (peeled or unpeeled); temporarily preserved vegetables like cucumber and mushrooms (Agaricus species) as well as mixed canned vegetables. Dairy products such as milk (liquid, powdered, candied), cheese (mozzarella, blue-veined, grated/powdered), cream, butter oil, yogurt, cheese among others are also covered under this agreement. This protection aims to safeguard domestic farmers and promote self-reliance.

Additional protections Spices and grains covered under the agreement The trade deal also protects a variety of grains such as ragi, wheat, copra, amaranth, siamak, maize, millet, rice, barley, oats, sorghum, fine flour (wheat, corn, rice, millet, etc.), and flour. Spices protected under this agreement include black pepper, long dried green chili, cinnamon (bark, flowers, etc.), coriander, cumin, asafoetida, ginger, turmeric, celery, fenugreek, cassia, mustard, rye husk, and other powdered spices. This protection aims to safeguard domestic farmers and promote self-reliance.

Agreement specifics US-India trade deal details revealed by White House The White House has revealed the details of the US-India trade deal. It said India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh/processed fruit, soybean oil, wine, spirits, among other items. This is part of a broader economic engagement between the US and India, including India's intention to purchase significant amounts of US energy products and technology.