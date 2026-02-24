India-US trade talks on hold as US raises import tariffs
India has postponed its top negotiator's trip to Washington, a planned late-February visit, after the US Supreme Court overturned Trump-era global tariffs.
Both sides agreed to take a breather while the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump-era global tariffs is resolved; any changes to tariffs and their duration are not specified.
Meanwhile, India kicks off new trade talks with Israel
Negotiations are ongoing but have been deferred pending greater clarity on legal questions.
Talks are paused so both countries can sort out legal questions and avoid rushed decisions.
Meanwhile, India's also kicking off new trade talks with Israel, so lots is happening on the global trade front.