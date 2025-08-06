India-US trade talks set for August 25-29
India and the US are gearing up for their sixth round of trade talks from August 25-29, aiming to finally sort out tariff issues and other sticking points.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is feeling positive about a breakthrough, even though earlier talks stalled over agriculture disagreements and missed an August 1 mini-deal deadline.
Talks ongoing to boost trade while protecting sensitive sectors
After missing that deadline, the US slapped a hefty 25% tariff on some Indian goods—mainly because of India's Russian oil imports during the Ukraine war.
This move has put real pressure on Indian exporters, so the government has stepped in with relief measures like export subsidies and cheaper loans.
Commerce Minister Jitin Prasada says talks are ongoing to boost trade while protecting sensitive sectors like agriculture.
The outcome will shape not just business for exporters but also the bigger India-US economic relationship at a tricky global moment.