India-US trade talks set for August 25-29

Talks ongoing to boost trade while protecting sensitive sectors

After missing that deadline, the US slapped a hefty 25% tariff on some Indian goods—mainly because of India's Russian oil imports during the Ukraine war.

This move has put real pressure on Indian exporters, so the government has stepped in with relief measures like export subsidies and cheaper loans.

Commerce Minister Jitin Prasada says talks are ongoing to boost trade while protecting sensitive sectors like agriculture.

The outcome will shape not just business for exporters but also the bigger India-US economic relationship at a tricky global moment.