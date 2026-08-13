India US trade talks slowed by tariffs both sides committed
Business
India and the US are still chatting to lock in a big trade agreement, but things have slowed down thanks to new American tariffs.
Both sides say they're committed to making this deal happen: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal even called it a step toward more stable and predictable business between the countries.
US tariff targets Indian exports
The US has imposed an extra 10% duty on Indian goods from July 24, 2026, over a Section 301 probe on alleged forced labor concerns, which made negotiations tougher.
India's hoping for better tariff deals so it can compete with countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam, especially since $87 billion worth of goods headed to the US in 2025-26.
Plus, India's keeping an eye on a Senate bill that could impact exports if it passes.