India-US trade talks to resume in January 2026

What's at stake?

India wants the US to drop extra 50% tariffs that have made its goods less competitive since August-end, hoping to match rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh.

There's also tension over US demands for access to India's soya and corn (which are genetically modified in the US) and dairy market—areas where India isn't ready to budge.

Indian exporters are worried about losing business if these issues drag on, but there is hope that both countries will find solutions next year.