India-US trade talks to resume in January 2026
India and the US have pressed pause on their big trade talks for the holidays, with negotiations set to pick up again in January 2026.
The discussions are already pretty far along, but this break means key issues blocking a trade deal will take a bit longer to sort out.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India is at an advanced stage of negotiations, though he's keeping the details under wraps for now.
What's at stake?
India wants the US to drop extra 50% tariffs that have made its goods less competitive since August-end, hoping to match rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh.
There's also tension over US demands for access to India's soya and corn (which are genetically modified in the US) and dairy market—areas where India isn't ready to budge.
Indian exporters are worried about losing business if these issues drag on, but there is hope that both countries will find solutions next year.