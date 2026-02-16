India, US working toward trade deal by March 2026

Tariffs and cotton are the main focus

The main focus is on lowering tariffs—India is hoping to see some US tariffs drop from 25% to 18%, which would help Indian exports compete better in the American market.

Cotton is also a hot topic, since India already buys around $250 million worth of American cotton each year.

If things go well, both countries stand to gain: cheaper goods, stronger business ties, and more opportunities for everyone involved.