India, US working toward trade deal by March 2026
India and the US are gearing up to sign a major trade agreement by March 2026.
Both countries want to lock in recent progress with a legally binding deal, and India's chief negotiator is heading to the US soon to keep talks moving.
It's all about making trade smoother and more beneficial for both sides.
Tariffs and cotton are the main focus
The main focus is on lowering tariffs—India is hoping to see some US tariffs drop from 25% to 18%, which would help Indian exports compete better in the American market.
Cotton is also a hot topic, since India already buys around $250 million worth of American cotton each year.
If things go well, both countries stand to gain: cheaper goods, stronger business ties, and more opportunities for everyone involved.