India uses Quad, IPEF roles to boost US trade talks Business Aug 06, 2025

India is leaning on its roles in the Quad and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to boost its position in tricky trade talks with the US.

While India's all-in on supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy parts of IPEF, it's steering clear of strict trade commitments.

The latest round of negotiations kicks off August 25, 2023, in New Delhi.