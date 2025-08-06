India uses Quad, IPEF roles to boost US trade talks
India is leaning on its roles in the Quad and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to boost its position in tricky trade talks with the US.
While India's all-in on supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy parts of IPEF, it's steering clear of strict trade commitments.
The latest round of negotiations kicks off August 25, 2023, in New Delhi.
The US's tariffs on Indian imports
The US just slapped a hefty 25% tariff on Indian exports—the highest among Quad countries—after talks hit a wall over India's Russian oil imports.
India calls these tariffs "unjustified" and says energy security means keeping options open with over 40 suppliers.
With both sides needing each other to balance China's influence, how these talks go could shape jobs, prices, and tech ties for years to come.
