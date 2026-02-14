India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: How much is it worth? Business Feb 14, 2026

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on February 15 in Colombo is breaking records—just not on the field yet.

TV ad slots for the game have jumped to ₹70 lakh for 10 seconds, with CTV CPM rising from ~₹600 to ~₹1,000.

Everyone wants a piece of the action, and it's showing in the numbers.