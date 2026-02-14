India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: How much is it worth?
The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on February 15 in Colombo is breaking records—just not on the field yet.
TV ad slots for the game have jumped to ₹70 lakh for 10 seconds, with CTV CPM rising from ~₹600 to ~₹1,000.
Everyone wants a piece of the action, and it's showing in the numbers.
$60 million in TV ads alone
This single match is expected to pull in $60 million just from TV ads. Add ticket sales and hospitality, and total revenue could reach $200-250 million.
JioStar, the broadcaster, is aiming for a huge tournament haul after Pakistan reversed its boycott—saving them from major ad losses.
Ticket prices and hotel costs have skyrocketed
If you're thinking of catching the match live, get ready for sticker shock.
Flights to Colombo have risen sharply, with fares increasing by as much as 45-50% closer to departure.
Hotels are pricier too—bookings have doubled over the past three days with rates rising around 25%, as fans rush in thanks to visa-free entry.