India wants to be the world's 3rd biggest economy by 2030

Growth outlook gets a boost

The Reserve Bank of India has bumped up its growth forecast for 2025-26 to 7.3%, thanks to people spending more, friendlier tax rules, and better job numbers.

With inflation under control and exports picking up, India's industry and services are holding strong.

All of this puts the country on track not just for short-term gains but also toward reaching high middle-income status by 2047—just in time for its 100th year of independence.