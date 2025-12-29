India wants to be the world's 3rd biggest economy by 2030
India just moved up to become the fourth-largest economy, and now it's setting its sights even higher—aiming for number three by 2030.
The goal? A $7.3 trillion GDP, which would leapfrog Germany.
According to an official statement, strong demand at home and staying steady through global ups and downs are fueling this big ambition.
Growth outlook gets a boost
The Reserve Bank of India has bumped up its growth forecast for 2025-26 to 7.3%, thanks to people spending more, friendlier tax rules, and better job numbers.
With inflation under control and exports picking up, India's industry and services are holding strong.
All of this puts the country on track not just for short-term gains but also toward reaching high middle-income status by 2047—just in time for its 100th year of independence.